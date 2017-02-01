The Surprising Way Groundhog Day Changed the Town of Punxsutawney
On Thursday, in the dead of winter, one groundhog will bravely emerge from his burrow to make the year's most-anticipated weather forecast: , if he sees his shadow on Feb 2., Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, that's supposed to mean an early spring is on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC