Rossiter man accused of sexually assaulting minor

The Punxsutawney Borough Police reported the arrest of Christopher Larson of Rossiter on charges of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a victim under 13 years old, indecent assault of a victim under 16 years old, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors on Feb. 16. The arrest followed the interview of a 10-year-old child at Western PA CARES for Kids.

