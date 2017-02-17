Rossiter man accused of sexually assa...

Rossiter man accused of sexually assaulting minor

The Punxsutawney Borough Police reported the arrest of Christopher Larson of Rossiter on charges of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a victim under 13 years old, indecent assault of a victim under 16 years old, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors on Feb. 16. The arrest followed the interview of a 10-year-old child at Western PA CARES for Kids.

