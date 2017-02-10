Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Profession...

Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Professional Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spirit

A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of not only a new business, Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, but the Punxsutawney Professional Plaza, formerly known as Station Square. Brandon Roscoe, M.D., the owner of Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, purchased the complex, which was in foreclosure, and is currently looking for other businesses to rent the units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Jan 24 Bincat 22
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan 16 ShadowMan 54
Post Office Jan 16 ShadowMan 2
Tres Amigos closed Jan '17 howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec '16 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec '16 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC