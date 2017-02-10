Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Professional Plaza
A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of not only a new business, Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, but the Punxsutawney Professional Plaza, formerly known as Station Square. Brandon Roscoe, M.D., the owner of Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, purchased the complex, which was in foreclosure, and is currently looking for other businesses to rent the units.
