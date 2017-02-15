Punxsutawney Phil Spies His Shadow, S...

Punxsutawney Phil Spies His Shadow, Signaling 6 More Weeks of Winter

Read more: Live Science

The furry Punxsutawney Phil has crawled out of his burrow on Gobbler's Knob and made his annual decree: There will be six more weeks of winter this year. It seems the pudgy mammal - Phil weighs in at about 20 pounds - saw his shadow.

