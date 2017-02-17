PSP-Punxsy: 3 men charged in thefts of recreational vehicles
Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of several recreational vehicles in Jefferson County between July 24 and 28, 2016. Matthew Tyler McNevin, 19, Indiana; Austin Obrien Eckert, 22, York; and Elijah Jacob Conser, 21, Coudersport, were arrested for theft and a variety of related charges this week.
