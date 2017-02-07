Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Ph...

Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter

Friday Feb 3

The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday. The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Indiana County was issued at February 08 at 6:57PM EST

Punxsutawney, PA

