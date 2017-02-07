Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday. The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas.
