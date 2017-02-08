Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter

The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say the furry rodent has “predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their “forecast" at sunrise Feb. 2. The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.

