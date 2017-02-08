Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Ph...

Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter

Monday Feb 6

The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say the furry rodent has “predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their “forecast" at sunrise Feb. 2. The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.

Punxsutawney, PA

