Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say the furry rodent has “predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their “forecast" at sunrise Feb. 2. The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punxsy cop beats man in wheel chair
|20 hr
|Jeff
|1
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
