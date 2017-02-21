One last chance to catch the boys' el...

One last chance to catch the boys' elementary tourney

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spirit

The elementary boys' basketball program participants have been hard at work this week, showcasing the skills they've developed through weeks of practice at their tournament at Punxsutawney Area High School. Friday will be the final evening of the tournament, with a full five-game schedule beginning at 5:30 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Pictured here are some of the 6th-grade players from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State hustling after a loose ball on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info. 7 hr Tracker 3
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Feb 14 Aaron Hendricks 23
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
Post Office Jan '17 ShadowMan 2
Tres Amigos closed Jan '17 howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec '16 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec '16 Tracy collier 17
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC