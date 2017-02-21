One last chance to catch the boys' elementary tourney
The elementary boys' basketball program participants have been hard at work this week, showcasing the skills they've developed through weeks of practice at their tournament at Punxsutawney Area High School. Friday will be the final evening of the tournament, with a full five-game schedule beginning at 5:30 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Pictured here are some of the 6th-grade players from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State hustling after a loose ball on Thursday.
