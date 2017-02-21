A Punxsutawney man reported that thieves took multiple large items from a property he owns in Montgomery Township, Indiana County. The unknown thieves allegedly entered the abandoned home and stole an electric furnace, a Nintendo system and games, an 85 HP boat motor, two generators with a torch and full tank, a Campbell Hausfeld air compressor, other miscellaneous tools and even a bathtub.

