Mayor pushing penguins as LR's answer to Phil

Can the Little Rock Zoo's penguins replace Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day? Mayor Mark Stodola has high hopes. Fayetteville-born Otus the Head Cat's award-winning column of humorous fabrication appears every Saturday.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punxsy cop beats man in wheel chair
|15 hr
|Jeff
|1
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
