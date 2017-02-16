Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 ...

Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 years in child porn case

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that Kevin Kight of Punxsutawney and Rebecca Gardner of Indiana have been sentenced on numerous child pornography and other child sexual offense charges. Both were sentenced to 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.

