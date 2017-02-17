IUP Culinary to host cooking competition

The IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and ARAMARK are sponsoring their fifth annual cooking competition, which will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Punxsutawney Campus Learning Center Cafeteria, located at 1012 Winslow St., Punxsutawney. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.