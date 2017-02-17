IUP Culinary to host cooking competition
The IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and ARAMARK are sponsoring their fifth annual cooking competition, which will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Punxsutawney Campus Learning Center Cafeteria, located at 1012 Winslow St., Punxsutawney. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|3 hr
|anomnus
|1
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC