Hawkins, Nevling preside at centralized court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges Jerome Nevling and James Hawkins on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. a Thomas M. Henry, 35, of Clearfield, waived, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment-subject others to physical contact and public drunkenness.
