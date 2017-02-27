GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Feb. 12 at a Decatur Street residence in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly caused damage to two tires belonging to the victim by puncturing them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Feb 23
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC