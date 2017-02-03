Freeze Frame: Meet the Cast of Broadway's Groundhog Day

There may be six more weeks of winter on the way, but there's still something to celebrate, a new Broadway show! BroadwayWorld was there at press day for the Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day , the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin , and directed by Matthew Warchus . Take a look at the full cast photo below, and be sure to check back later for more photos from this new musical! Groundhog Day begins previews Thursday, March 16 and opens Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre .

