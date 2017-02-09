Corporate welfare: Canada's black hole of transparency
In the 1993 movie Groundhog Day , actor Bill Murray plays an arrogant television weatherman, assigned to cover "Punxsutawney Phil." That is the groundhog that pops out of his tunnel each February to see his shadow , and which signals if another six weeks of winter is on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punxsy cop beats man in wheel chair
|Wed
|Jeff
|1
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC