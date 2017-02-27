BWW TV: Break the Cycle with New Groundhog Day TV Spot
The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day , the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin , and directed by Matthew Warchus , begins previews on Thursday, March 16 and opens Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre . Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, PA, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again...and again.
