7 facts about Groundhog Day
According to TechTimes , the tradition of Groundhog Day was brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s and has its roots in Candlemas, a holiday celebrated 40 days after Christmas commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the temple. It wasn't until the 1840s that German immigrants in Pennsylvania started associating the day with the German tradition of using animals to predict the weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC