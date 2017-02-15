7 facts about Groundhog Day

According to TechTimes , the tradition of Groundhog Day was brought over by German immigrants in the 1700s and has its roots in Candlemas, a holiday celebrated 40 days after Christmas commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the temple. It wasn't until the 1840s that German immigrants in Pennsylvania started associating the day with the German tradition of using animals to predict the weather.

