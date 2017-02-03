6 more weeks of winter weather - if you believe the groundhog's...
The Punxsutawney Phi his shadow on Groundhog Day, which was Thursday. If the groundhog sees its shadow, the old legend claims, we will experience six more weeks of winter weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC