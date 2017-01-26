Your Complete List Of The 708 Dancers...

Your Complete List Of The 708 Dancers For THON 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Onward State

After announcing the winners of the Independent Dancer Couple lottery earlier today, THON released its list of the 708 people who will dance in this year's 46-hour marathon. This is the same number of dancers who covered the Bryce Jordan Center last year, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Jan 24 Bincat 22
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan 16 ShadowMan 54
Post Office Jan 16 ShadowMan 2
Tres Amigos closed Jan 12 howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec 31 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec '16 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC