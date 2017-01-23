Woman pleads guilty to DUI in DuBois car/pedacycle crash
A Punxsutawney woman who was involved in a car/pedalcycle accident in November 2015 pleaded guilty to a charge of DUI. On Tuesday, Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ordered Verna M. Bundy, 33, 420 Ridge Ave., Punxsutawney, to serve 90 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail in addition to one year consecutive probation.
