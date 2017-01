Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 7:00AM EST expiring...

PAZ007>009-013>016-022-023-100800- /O.EXT.KPBZ.WW.Y.0002.170110T1200Z-170111T0000Z/ MERCER-VENANGO-FOREST-LAWRENCE-BUTLER-CLARION-JEFFERSON-ARMSTRONG- INDIANA- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...SHARON...HERMITAGE...GROVE CITY... OIL CITY...FRANKLIN...TIONESTA...NEW CASTLE...ELLWOOD CITY... BUTLER...CLARION...PUNXSUTAWNEY...BROOKVILLE...KITTANNING... FORD CITY...INDIANA 649 PM EST MON JAN 9 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * HAZARD TYPES...A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW... SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. * ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 1 INCH EXCEPT 1 TO 2 INCHES NORTH OF I-80...ALONG WITH AROUND A TRACE OF ICE EXCEPT AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EAST OF FRANKLIN AND NORTH OF PUNXSUTAWNEY. * TIMING...SNOW WILL DEVELOP BETWEEN 5 AND 7 AM...MIXING WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN BY NOON. FREEZING RAIN WILL THEN TRANSITION TO ALL RAIN FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ... (more)

