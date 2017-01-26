When is Groundhog Day 2017? History, ...

When is Groundhog Day 2017? History, how to celebrate, where to watch

People around the United States celebrate Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, and eagerly wait to know if the small furry animal predicts an early spring or another six weeks of cold winter weather. If the groundhog comes out of his burrow at sunrise and sees his shadow, winter will be around for a little while longer.

