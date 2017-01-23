Some pig! Westover girl wins top honors at Farm Show
Amanda Pennington of Burnside Township, rural Westover, and her pig, Skip, a six-month-old cross-bred, earned grand champion junior market swine designation Monday at the 2017 Pennsylvania State Farm Show. Pennington's pig competed against 28 classes to earn the overall honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Rguru
|21
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC