Snow for Groundhog Day: Here's the fo...

Snow for Groundhog Day: Here's the forecast for Punxsutawney

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: PennLive.com

AccuWeather is predicting a mostly cloudy day for Feb. 2, and both AccuWeather and The Weather Channel are predicting a 50 percent chance of snow showers and temperatures just below 30 degrees. It remains to be seen what Pennsylvania's most famous marmot prognosticator will say about spring, but it seems safe to assume it will feel like winter next week in Gobbler's Knob.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Tue Bincat 22
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan 16 ShadowMan 54
Post Office Jan 16 ShadowMan 2
Tres Amigos closed Jan 12 howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec 31 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec 26 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC