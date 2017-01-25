Snow for Groundhog Day: Here's the forecast for Punxsutawney

AccuWeather is predicting a mostly cloudy day for Feb. 2, and both AccuWeather and The Weather Channel are predicting a 50 percent chance of snow showers and temperatures just below 30 degrees. It remains to be seen what Pennsylvania's most famous marmot prognosticator will say about spring, but it seems safe to assume it will feel like winter next week in Gobbler's Knob.

