Snow for Groundhog Day: Here's the forecast for Punxsutawney
AccuWeather is predicting a mostly cloudy day for Feb. 2, and both AccuWeather and The Weather Channel are predicting a 50 percent chance of snow showers and temperatures just below 30 degrees. It remains to be seen what Pennsylvania's most famous marmot prognosticator will say about spring, but it seems safe to assume it will feel like winter next week in Gobbler's Knob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC