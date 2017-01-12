Punxsy man charged with incest, rape of a child

On Friday, District Judge Douglas Chambers, District 54-3-01, Punxsutawney, released a report that a Punxsutawney man, as a result of a complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police, has been charged with various first-, second- and third-degree felony charges involving incest and rape of a child. The criminal complaint stated that the defendant, Glenndale Patrick Beer, age 40, of Punxsutawney, has been accused in the crimes, which include three counts each of 10 different felony charges.

