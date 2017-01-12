Punxsy man charged with incest, rape ...

Punxsy man charged with incest, rape of a child

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Spirit

On Friday, District Judge Douglas Chambers, District 54-3-01, Punxsutawney, released a report that a Punxsutawney man, as a result of a complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police, has been charged with various first-, second- and third-degree felony charges involving incest and rape of a child. The criminal complaint stated that the defendant, Glenndale Patrick Beer, age 40, of Punxsutawney, has been accused in the crimes, which include three counts each of 10 different felony charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tres Amigos closed Thu howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec 31 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec 26 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Dec '16 Mr_Mackey 53
Gold Card deficit Nov '16 Wearer of Pajamas 4
Punxsy poll Nov '16 Am I Late 8
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC