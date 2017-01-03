Punxsutawney Woman Waives Hearing on Stolen Halloween Costume Charges
A Punxsutawney woman accused of wearing a stolen Halloween costume that she tried to return waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday. Corine Darci Shannon, 26, is facing two third-degree felony counts of retail theft for her actions Oct. 29 at the DuBois Spirit Halloween store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politics
|Sat
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC