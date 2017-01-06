Practice Makes Perfect! Rehearsals Start Next Week for Groundhog Day on Broadway

Rehearsals begin on Monday, January 9, for the Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day , the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin , and directed by Matthew Warchus . The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who will star as Phil Connors in the Broadway production, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic this summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss as Rita Hanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.