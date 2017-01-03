Police Logs 1-6

Police Logs 1-6

Someone threw numerous eggs on a porch of a residence on Trolley Street, Winburne, Cooper Township yesterday between 6:20-11:20 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police. The barracks released its statistics for the month of December.

