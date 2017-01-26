Planters Bank Presents to show "Groundhog Day" this Sunday at the Roxy Regional Theatre
The "Planters Bank Presents" film series next movie will be "Groundhog Day". This movie will be shown this Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.
