PFD crews knock down dryer fire at East End Laundromat
Things appeared to be much worse than they actually were when firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat on Friday. All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department - Central, Elk Run and Lindsey - were alerted at 4:49 p.m. to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat at 515 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, on Friday.
