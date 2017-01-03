PFD crews knock down dryer fire at East End Laundromat

Things appeared to be much worse than they actually were when firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat on Friday. All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department - Central, Elk Run and Lindsey - were alerted at 4:49 p.m. to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat at 515 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.