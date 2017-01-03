PFD crews knock down dryer fire at Ea...

PFD crews knock down dryer fire at East End Laundromat

Things appeared to be much worse than they actually were when firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat on Friday. All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department - Central, Elk Run and Lindsey - were alerted at 4:49 p.m. to a report of smoke at the East End Laundromat at 515 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, on Friday.

