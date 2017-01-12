PCS installs new SMART Boards

The Punxsutawney Christian School recently acquired SMART Boards for all classrooms, grades 2 through 12. These SMART Boards, acquired through an Act 195-90 grant, are being installed for immediate classroom usage.

