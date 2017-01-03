PAH welcomes New Year's baby Amelia
Punxsutawney's first 2017 baby was welcomed into the world on Monday at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Amelia Hinderliter weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
