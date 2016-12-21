More
Although one fatal crash happened Saturday, the majority of the other vehicle accidents for the holiday weekend only resulted in either minor or no injuries. A Freightliner truck driver from Uniontown had minor injuries after his tractor-trailer overturned on I-80 on Thursday morning.
