Miller, Conrad Named Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog
The 2017 Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog were crowned by Inner Circle members Butch Prushnok and Tom Dunkel on Saturday morning at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Taking home the top hat was Little Mr. Groundhog Cole Miller, the son of Maresa and Ryan Miller of Punxsutawney.
