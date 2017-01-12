Meet Punxsutawney Phil At Cafe 210 Next Week
Pennsylvania's famous groundhog is making a visit to State College next week in preparation for his big day. Punxsutawney Phil will be at CafA© 210 West next Tuesday, January 17, even though the whole folklore of Groundhog Day, I thought, is that the groundhog doesn't come out until February 2 when he sees his shadow and lets everyone know how soon we can expect spring.
