Local crews respond to two-vehicle accident
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:36 p.m. on Monday at 1006 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney. According to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jerred Young, Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Robinson Street when it lost its brakes and drove into the intersection with East Mahoning Street and struck a 2016 Ram truck driven by Brian Burkett of Punxsutawney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politics
|Sat
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC