Local crews respond to two-vehicle accident

No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:36 p.m. on Monday at 1006 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney. According to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jerred Young, Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Robinson Street when it lost its brakes and drove into the intersection with East Mahoning Street and struck a 2016 Ram truck driven by Brian Burkett of Punxsutawney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.