Hotel Rooms for Groundhog Day, Top Super Bowl Rates
Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2016. The handlers say the furry rodent has failed to see his shadow, meaning he's "predicted" Travel website Trivago says the average price of a room in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Groundhog Day is marked February 2, is about $450.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC