Hotel Rooms for Groundhog Day, Top Super Bowl Rates

Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2016. The handlers say the furry rodent has failed to see his shadow, meaning he's "predicted" Travel website Trivago says the average price of a room in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Groundhog Day is marked February 2, is about $450.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.