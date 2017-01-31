Groundhog Day 2017: Destiny USA to offer free carousel rides, valet parking
The movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray will play from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Canyon area of the mall. The free valet parking is for anyone named Phil, the name of Bill Murray's character in the movie.
