GANT Weekend Police Blotter

35 min ago

State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a Curtin Street residence in Osceola Mills Borough. A 76-year-old Osceola woman was allegedly banging on the victim's wall and door repeatedly, which created an inconvenience to her.

