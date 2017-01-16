GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a Curtin Street residence in Osceola Mills Borough. A 76-year-old Osceola woman was allegedly banging on the victim's wall and door repeatedly, which created an inconvenience to her.
