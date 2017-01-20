GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about a missing firearm Thursday on Fibber Road in Chest Township. The victim told state police his Taurus 24-7 Pro 9 stainless 9mm pistol was missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan 16 ShadowMan 54
Post Office Jan 16 ShadowMan 2
Tres Amigos closed Jan 12 howardsmom 1
Local Politics Dec 31 Aaron Hendricks 5
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec 26 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
Gold Card deficit Nov '16 Wearer of Pajamas 4
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC