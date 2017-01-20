GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about a missing firearm Thursday on Fibber Road in Chest Township. The victim told state police his Taurus 24-7 Pro 9 stainless 9mm pistol was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC