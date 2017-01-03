Entries sought for 14th annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is pleased to sponsor the 14th annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest. The contest is open to all kindergarten students in the Punxsutawney area.
