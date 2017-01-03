DuBois woman has charges bound over to court in fatal pedestrian crash
A 37-year-old DuBois woman charged with killing a pedestrian along West DuBois Avenue in June as a result of DUI had her charges bound over to Clearfield County Court by District Judge Patrick Ford on Friday. Jackie Lynn Beach, 37, of the 200-block of Hemlock Road in DuBois, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two summary traffic violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politics
|Dec 31
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec '16
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC