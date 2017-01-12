Drink Groundhog beer on Groundhog Day...

Drink Groundhog beer on Groundhog Day while watching 'Groundhog Day' at Bryn Mawr Film Institute

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, at 7 p.m., BMFI will screen the 1993 Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day while offering guests pours of Straub's Groundhog Altbier . Tickets, available now , are $15 general admission, and $12 for BMFI members.

