Ammerman presides over colloquy court

Corine D. Shannon, 36, 31 Fairview Avenue, Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was ordered to serve six months to two years less one day in Clearfield County Jail in addition to three years consecutive probation. She received a $100 fine, is to refrain from the use of controlled substances and alcohol, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, and not own or possess narcotics or prescriptions for narcotics without first receiving written permission of her probation officer.

