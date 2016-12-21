with Help from 4-H, Local Kids Get to 'Shop with a Cop'
Shop with a Cop was held on Friday at Peebles in the Punxy Plaza. With help from the 4-H Barnyard Buddies, the Punxsutawney Borough Police took less-fortunate families Christmas shopping.
