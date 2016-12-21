Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 1:08PM EST expiring...
PAZ007-008-015-016-301930- Clarion-Jefferson-Mercer-Venango- 108 PM EST FRI DEC 30 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA... At 107 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Atlantic to 9 miles east of Punxsutawney. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politics
|Tue
|Poly
|4
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov '16
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC