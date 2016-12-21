Special Weather Statement issued Dece...

Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 1:08PM EST expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPXI

PAZ007-008-015-016-301930- Clarion-Jefferson-Mercer-Venango- 108 PM EST FRI DEC 30 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA... At 107 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Atlantic to 9 miles east of Punxsutawney. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Tue Poly 4
News Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14) Dec 26 Tracy collier 17
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Dec 6 Mr_Mackey 53
Gold Card deficit Nov '16 Wearer of Pajamas 4
Punxsy poll Nov '16 Am I Late 8
Drug bust (Mar '15) Oct '16 Stinky 3
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC