Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 1:08PM EST expiring...

PAZ007-008-015-016-301930- Clarion-Jefferson-Mercer-Venango- 108 PM EST FRI DEC 30 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA... At 107 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Atlantic to 9 miles east of Punxsutawney. Movement was east at 30 mph.

