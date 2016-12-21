Punxsy police seek info on hit-and-run

Punxsutawney Borough Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run incident that occurred just prior to 11 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Street in Punxsutawney. The report said that a Ford Tempo or Mercury Topaz, greenish in color, was seen leaving Groundhog Lanes through the grass and ran into a U.S. Postal mailbox before entering Pine Street.

