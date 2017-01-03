Police logs 12-27

Saturday at 2:16 p.m. Kenneth J. Mercer, 28, of Punxsutawney was driving a 2005 Pontiac minivan north on state Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County when his vehicle crossed over the center line and collided in the 11 o'clock position with 2017 Jeep Latitude driven by Kera D. Nesslein, 23, of Duncannon. Mercer's vehicle then rolled over before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.