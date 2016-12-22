Over $1M Still Needed: Salvation Army Depending On Generosity of...
The weather can cause many issues for many people, and for The Salvation Army, it has been hindering reaching campaign goals for its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign throughout the western Pennsylvania Division. More and more people are shopping online and not passing by the iconic red kettles, and the fact that many people no longer carry cash also contributes to the shortfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|12 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Dec 6
|Mr_Mackey
|53
|Gold Card deficit
|Nov 25
|Wearer of Pajamas
|4
|Local Politics
|Nov '16
|Polly Ticy
|1
|Punxsy poll
|Nov '16
|Am I Late
|8
|Drug bust (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Stinky
|3
|Council
|Sep '16
|Benezette
|16
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC